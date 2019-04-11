|
Sister Mary Lawrence Hartmann, OSU
Cincinnati - Sr. Mary Lawrence Hartmann, OSU, beloved daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth Hartmann, dear sister of Lawrence, Jr. (Pat), Richard (Shirley, deceased), Thomas Hartmann (Marilyn), and the deceased Bernard (Grace), Robert (Gladys) Hartmann, Edith Hartmann Meyer (Harry), Ruth Hartmann Johansing (Ferd) and Sister Ruth Ann Hartmann, OSU; sister-in-law to Grace Hartmann and Gladys Hartmann; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A member of the Ursuline Sisters of Cincinnati. Entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 92. Visitation Saturday, April 13 from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM all at St. Ursula Convent Chapel, 1339 E. McMillan St. Memorials may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Cincinnati. Condolences expressed www.GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019