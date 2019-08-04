|
Mary Leah Kosse
Bridgetown - MARY LEAH KOSSE (nee Colvin), beloved wife of Gregory Kosse, loving mother of Theodore (Erica), Andrew (Kelly), and David (Cherie) Kosse, beloved grandmother of Charlotte, Haydon, Owen and Austin, loving sister of Nora Wright, Thomas, Mark and Max Colvin, Died in the comfort of her home, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 age 73. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot, Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9 AM until the funeral mass at 10 AM. Immediately following mass a celebration of life will be held at Receptions. 3302 Westbourne Dr. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cancer Support Community (www.cancersupportcommunity.org.) Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019