Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Receptions
3302 Westbourne Dr
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kosse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Leah Kosse

Add a Memory
Mary Leah Kosse Obituary
Mary Leah Kosse

Bridgetown - MARY LEAH KOSSE (nee Colvin), beloved wife of Gregory Kosse, loving mother of Theodore (Erica), Andrew (Kelly), and David (Cherie) Kosse, beloved grandmother of Charlotte, Haydon, Owen and Austin, loving sister of Nora Wright, Thomas, Mark and Max Colvin, Died in the comfort of her home, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 age 73. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot, Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9 AM until the funeral mass at 10 AM. Immediately following mass a celebration of life will be held at Receptions. 3302 Westbourne Dr. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cancer Support Community (www.cancersupportcommunity.org.) Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now