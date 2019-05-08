Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Henry Church
Elsmere, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St Henry Church
Elsmere, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee Brauer

Obituary Condolences

Mary Lee Brauer Obituary
Mary Lee Brauer

Erlanger - Mary Lee Brauer, (nee Hickey), 83, passed away Monday May 6, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood KY. She worked as a Sales Associate for over 25 years with McAlpins and Dillards. Mary Lee was a devout Catholic, a member of the St Joseph Happy Timers, St Tim's Young Seniors and a longtime member of St Henry parish where she volunteered as a money counter. Survivors include her daughter Kathy (Mike) Buckley of Villa Hills, son Jeff (Tracy) Brauer of Burlington, daughter Shay Eldridge of Latonia and son Kurt (Michelle) Brauer of Walton. Also surviving are grandchildren Kate Pratcher, Nick Buckley, Brent Buckley, Sarah Koop, Jamie Brauer, Therese Baynum, Noah Brauer, Ali Brauer, Meagan Brauer, Nathan Eldridge, Jared Eldridge and great grandchildren Ramsey, Taitum, Olivia, Hank, Lyla, Realynn, Mitchell, Lincoln, Hannah, Aubrey, Bella and Chloe. A Memorial visitation will be held Thursday May 9, 2019 from 9am to 10am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Henry Church in Elsmere. Burial of cremains will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to St Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 or Notre Dame 1699 Hilton Dr. Park Hills, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now