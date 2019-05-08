|
Mary Lee Brauer
Erlanger - Mary Lee Brauer, (nee Hickey), 83, passed away Monday May 6, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood KY. She worked as a Sales Associate for over 25 years with McAlpins and Dillards. Mary Lee was a devout Catholic, a member of the St Joseph Happy Timers, St Tim's Young Seniors and a longtime member of St Henry parish where she volunteered as a money counter. Survivors include her daughter Kathy (Mike) Buckley of Villa Hills, son Jeff (Tracy) Brauer of Burlington, daughter Shay Eldridge of Latonia and son Kurt (Michelle) Brauer of Walton. Also surviving are grandchildren Kate Pratcher, Nick Buckley, Brent Buckley, Sarah Koop, Jamie Brauer, Therese Baynum, Noah Brauer, Ali Brauer, Meagan Brauer, Nathan Eldridge, Jared Eldridge and great grandchildren Ramsey, Taitum, Olivia, Hank, Lyla, Realynn, Mitchell, Lincoln, Hannah, Aubrey, Bella and Chloe. A Memorial visitation will be held Thursday May 9, 2019 from 9am to 10am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Henry Church in Elsmere. Burial of cremains will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to St Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 or Notre Dame 1699 Hilton Dr. Park Hills, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019