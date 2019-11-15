|
|
Mary Lee Graf
Cincinnati - Mary Lee Graf (Nee Neiheisel), Beloved wife of Raymond J. Graf for 59 years. Loving mother of Stephen (Cathy) Graf, Michael (Karen) Graf and Jennifer Graf. Devoted grandmother of Chad (Julie) Cochran, Corrin (Scott) Reffner, Alex Graf, Joseph Graf and great grandmother of Layna, Livia and Jeremy. Dear sister of the late Oscar (Cecil) Neiheisel. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 83 years of age. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Road, on SATURDAY, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to The Christ Hospital Foundation, 2123 Auburn Avenue, Suite 528, Cincinnati, OH 45219. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019