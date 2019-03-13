Services
Elsmere - Mary Lee Harrison, 91, of Elsmere, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 18, 1927 in Covington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Doris and Mary Reasonover. Mary was a lifelong member of Community of Faith Presbyterian Church. For years she volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital South. Mary was a member of the Covington Art Club and enjoyed cooking and traveling with her late husband, Bob. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Robert S. Harrison; son: Stephen Harrison and sister: Doris K. Reasonover. Mary is survived by her sons: Robert (Debbie) Harrison, James (Sharon) Harrison and Richard (Tammy) Harrison; daughter: Katie (Cecil) Hamilton and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services for Mary will be planned later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Mary's name to Community of Faith Presbyterian Church, 1400 Highland Pike, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
