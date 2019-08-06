Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
5924 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Klus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee Klus


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Lee Klus Obituary
Mary Lee Klus

Miami Township - Mary Lee Klus (Nee Schweitzer) Beloved wife of Michael C. Klus for 50 years. Loving mother of Jennifer Ekey, Rebecca Klus and Elizabeth (Ryan) Mezger. Devoted Mimi of Connor, Leah, Sean and Jake. Dear sister of Thomas (Carol), John (Theresa) Schweitzer. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 74 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the Mercy Health Foundation, 1701 Mercy Health Pl., Cincinnati, OH 45237 or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 1125 Bank St., Cincinnati, OH 45214. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now