1/
Mary Lee Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Miller

Mary Lee Miller (nee Bodin) passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Tommy Miller. Loving mother of David (Lisa) Miller, Stephen Miller and Nancy (Chris) Martin. Beloved grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 5. Preceded in death by her sisters, Sally Sietz and Faye Gillis. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a safer time. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved