Mary Lee Miller
Mary Lee Miller (nee Bodin) passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Tommy Miller. Loving mother of David (Lisa) Miller, Stephen Miller and Nancy (Chris) Martin. Beloved grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 5. Preceded in death by her sisters, Sally Sietz and Faye Gillis. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a safer time. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2020.