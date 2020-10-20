1/1
Mary Loretta Cooper
1938 - 2020
Mary Loretta Cooper

Morrow - Mary Loretta Cooper, 82, of Morrow, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati. Born on August 21, 1938 to Lee Roy and Lottie (Nee: Hetzel) Cooper in Chattanooga, TN, Loretta retired from the Federal Government, having worked in OH, MN, AK, MI and KY. After retiring she became the first woman mayor of Morrow. She also enjoyed working at the Workshops of David T. Smith, was a member of the Morrow Progress Club and served as an AARP tax preparer. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her sisters, E. LaRue Cooper and Lillian Smith, her brother-in-law Rick Smith, and numerous cousins. Visitation, Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with a service beginning at 11:00 AM all at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. Delmar Stockwell and Duane Topinka will be officiating and interment will follow in Morrow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or Salem/Morrow Life Squad. Social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home - Morrow
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home - Morrow
Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home - Morrow
513 West Pike Street
Morrow, OH 45152
(513) 899-3501
