|
|
Mary Lou Epley, 77 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Mary was born in Pineville, KY to the late Loy W. and Gladys Widener. Mary was a loving homemaker. She also enjoyed many years working as a Certified Medical Assistant. Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred F. Epley, Sr.; son, Fred F. Epley, Jr.; and her sister, Norma Jean Gascon. Left to mourn her passing is her daughter, Teresa Epley; grandsons, Brent Curtis Epley, Nicholas Scott Epley and Loy Tyler Epley. She also leaves behind her brother, Loy Thomas Widener. Mary enjoyed reading and making flower arrangements, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10 AM at Hughes Chapel, in Union. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020