Mary Lou Fuller
Bonita Springs - Mary Lou Fuller, 85, of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Kenton Hills, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her residence. She was a retired flight attendant for American Airlines. After retirement, she was a secretary for Fuller Motor Delivery Co. First and foremost, she was devoted to her family. Mary Lou became a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Bonita Springs. Prior to leaving Kentucky, Mary Lou volunteered for St. Francis and at Our Daily Bread in Cincinnati. She is preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Della Burkhardt; and sister, Mary Jo Stone. Survivors include her sons, Greg Fuller of Kenton Hills, Doug Fuller of Park Hills, Don Fuller (Maria) of Cincinnati; brother, Erwin Burkhardt Jr. (Shirley) of Richmond, IN and grandchildren, Elliot, Thomas and Rachel. Visitation is on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00AM until the hour of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY, 41011. Inurnment in Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Parish Kitchen, 141 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019