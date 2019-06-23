Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Mary Lou Hausman Obituary
Mary Lou Hausman

Delhi Twp. - (nee Grimshaw), beloved wife of 54 years to Len Hausman, devoted mother of Lynn (Brian) Jump, Tricia (Devin) Kelly, Jenny (Bruce) Wooster, Kate (Mark Patel) Hausman, grandmother of Jesse, Beckley, Maya, Connor, Madison, Logan and Emily (Paul), great-grandmother of Kayden. She joined her brothers, Jack and Denny, alongside their parents in heaven on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at age 76. As a teacher for decades at St. Al's Sayler Park, an active community member and volunteer at St. Dominic's parish, and a lifelong, loyal friend, Mary Lou's generous spirit was shared with so many. Family will greet friends on Tuesday from 5 -7 p.m. at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Dominic's St. Vincent DePaul Society. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019
