|
|
Mary Lou Hazel Ingram Rice
Walton - Passed away peacefully with her loving daughter by her side at her residence on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Covington, KY on November 22, 1931; the daughter of Ollie and Gladys Ingram. She was also the youngest of their twelve children. Mary Lou was a lifetime member of Zion Baptist Church where she served as the Choir President, Missionary Ministry President and was a Trustee Board Member until her death. She also often enjoyed shopping, cooking and traveling. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her beloved family whom she cherished dearly. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Robert W. "Buster" Rice; daughter, Mary "Peaches" Rice Harris and son, Robert N. "Bo" Rice. Those surviving to cherish her memory are a daughter, Delores Rice; granddaughter, Catrina (Chris "Sean") Colquitt; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, life long friends and her church family. A visitation celebrating Mary Lou's life will take place from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, 35 Church Street, Walton, KY 41094. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the church. Expressions of sympathy in honor of Mary Lou may be made to Zion Baptist Church (see address above) or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 6120 S Gilmore Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. For directions, to send flowers or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019