Mary Lou Hisch
Mary Lou Hisch

Cincinnati - Hisch, Mary Lou (nee Albers), devoted wife of the late Stephen Hisch, loving mother of Lisa (Jeff) Tromp, Tim (Susan) Hisch, Nancy (Patrick) Hart, Jenny (Mark) Giovanetti, cherished grandmother of Nicole (Jacob), Casey, Alex, Savannah, Adam, Jackie (Joel), Allie (Jimmy), Ben (Gracie), Olivia, Jake, Dominic, Noah, great grandmother of Annie Lou. Dear sister of the late Lou Albers, Mildred Kolkmeyer, Shirley Houser and Vera Meyer. Passed away August 13, 2020 at the age of 89. No visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions. The celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial Saturday August 22, 2020, (masks are required) 10 AM at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Road, Cincinnati, OH 45248. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 7575 Paragon Road, Dayton, OH 45459. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
