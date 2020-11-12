1/
Mary Lou Hopkins
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Hopkins

Mary Lou Hopkins (nee Bonem), beloved wife of the late Robert A. Hopkins. Devoted mother of Michael Hopkins and Mary Jo Olmstead. Dear grandmother of Paul and Jeff Hopkins, Michael Olmstead, and Missy Murphy. Passed away Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. Memorial Service Thursday, November 19th at 1pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home (10211 Plainfield Rd., 45241). Facemasks required. If desired, memorials requested to National Multiple Sclerosis Society 4440 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 120 Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved