Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Mount

Add a Memory
Mary Lou Mount Obituary
Mary Lou Mount

MOUNT, Mary Lou (nee McCormick), loving mother of Linda M. (Gregory J.) Steffen and Kimberley S. Mount. Grandmother of Kourtnee McKee, Alyssa M. Frisby, Joseph (Joey) G. Steffen, Kennedee M. McKee, and Justin S. Saylor. Sister of Cheryl Nicolay, Sylvia McCormick, Patricia Jackson, Michael J. McCormick and Brian J. McCormick. Her beloved pets Beni H. and Bubbles Mount. Mary passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 69. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care or Memorial Giving .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -