Mary Lou Sparks Perry, 84 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mary Lou was born in Union, Kentucky to the late Ralph and Grace Sparks. She is preceded in death by her late husbands, James M. Haynes and Otis Lee Perry. She is also preceded by her siblings, Jack Sparks, Martin Sparks, Melvin Sparks, Nell Sparks, and Jean Sparks. Mary Lou enjoyed working for the Boone County School District for 28 years. She loved fishing, crafts, square dancing, but most of all her time spent with her family. She was a member of South Fork Christian Church, Beaver Lick Christian Church, and the Homemakers Club of Gallatin County. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Barbara Crider (Larry); son, Jim Haynes (Tracey); grandchildren, Jason Haynes, Chris Crider, Parker Haynes (Stephanie), Cody Haynes, Bradie Haynes, and David Williams; great grandchildren, Afton Crider, Memphis Crider, Aria Haynes, Sophia Hall, Hunter Haynes, and Madison Penick. Mary Lou also leaves behind her sister, Margaret Tingle. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Beaver Lick Christian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to assist with burial expenses. To donate or to leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.stithfuneralhomes.com and click on Mrs. Perry's obituary and there will be an option for crowdfunding. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 30 to May 31, 2020.