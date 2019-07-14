|
|
Mary Lou Ringo
Crestview Hills - Mary Lou Ringo of Crestview Hills, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday July 11, 2019 at her home she shared with her daughter Lisa, surrounded by family and friends. She was 87 years old. She proceeded in death by her husband of 62 years Robert and her daughter, Mary Ann Breetz. She is survived by her other children, Robert (Beth) Ringo, Eric (Kathy) Ringo, Lisa Ringo, and Kurt (Patti) Ringo. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and her sister, Carole Mullen. Mary Lou was a retired school teacher from Kenton County Public schools where she taught elementary and special education. She taught at Redwood School, St. Pius X Elementary school, Hinsdale School, and Bromley/River Ridge Elementary schools. She volunteered for numerous worthwhile causes and organizations over the years including the Kentucky Citizens Foster Care Review Board, United Cerebral Palsy, Pregnancy Center, CASA for Children, Inner City Summer Camp, Blessed Sacrament Church Pro Life Organization, and Blessed Sacrament Church Eucharistic Minister. In addition to her passion for children and teaching, she loved to write, travel, and garden. She wrote for Fort Mitchell Living, and has several published children's books and numerous articles. She believed in the sanctity of all life. Mary Lou was a giving person who will be missed by so many family and friends. Funeral arrangements for Mary Lou are as follows: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9am until 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church, in Ft. Mitchell, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 10am. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to Catholic Charities, 3629 Church St., Covington, KY 41015, Notre Dame Academy, 1699 Hilton Dr., Park Hills, KY 41011, or Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online Condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019