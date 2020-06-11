Mary Lou Vance
Mary Lou Vance

Reading - Mary Lou Vance (née Myers), 75 passed away on June 09, 2020. Loving mother of Jennifer (Fred McGhee) Simpson and Jeff (Barbara) Vance; cherished grandmother to Kyle and Conner; sister of the late John (Jocko) Myers. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 5:00 P.M. with service to follow at 6:00 P.M. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Reading (Formally Schmidt Dhonau Kucner) Springgrove.org




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
JUN
16
Service
06:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 681-7526
