Mary Lou Van TreeseHarrison - (nee Gorman) Loving wife of the late Allen Van Treese; dear mother of: Barbara (Walter) Young; grandma of: Bryony Smith, Samantha & Jennifer Young, & Renee Miller; great grandma of: Eva Smith, Jaxen Page & Carter Rose Young; sister of: Carol Barnhorst, the late Martha Humbert & Louis Bernard Gorman. Also survived by brothers-in-law: Richard & Harry Van Treese, many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held on Fri., June 26, 2020 from 11am until 1 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial to follow 1:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com