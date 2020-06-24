Mary Lou VanTreese
Mary Lou Van Treese

Harrison - (nee Gorman) Loving wife of the late Allen Van Treese; dear mother of: Barbara (Walter) Young; grandma of: Bryony Smith, Samantha & Jennifer Young, & Renee Miller; great grandma of: Eva Smith, Jaxen Page & Carter Rose Young; sister of: Carol Barnhorst, the late Martha Humbert & Louis Bernard Gorman. Also survived by brothers-in-law: Richard & Harry Van Treese, many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held on Fri., June 26, 2020 from 11am until 1 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial to follow 1:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
