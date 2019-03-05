|
|
Mary Lou Williams
Alexandria - Mary Lou Williams (nee Enzweiler), 83, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Mary Lou is survived by three children: Vicky (Ken) Marhoffer, Debbie (Steve) Greer and Rob Williams; one sister, Florence Steinhauer; five grandchildren: Angel (Chuck) Adams, Katie (Justin) Faul, Tommy Collins, Justin Williams and Christina Thompson; five great-grandchildren: Justin, Beau, Cole, Braxton and Brady. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Williams; son, Jeff Williams; parents, Clem Sr. and Louise Schmidt Enzweiler; siblings: Hilda Woeste, Helen Ottovani, Mildred Smiley Haubner, Ed, Clem Jr., Albert and Leo Enzweiler. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 9:00 AM - 10:15 AM with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 AM. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice C/O the St. Elizabeth Foundation or or Breast Cancer. Alexandria Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019