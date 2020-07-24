Mary Lou (nee Gaskins) Young Sparks, 89, of California, KY passed away at Rosedale Green on July 23, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1931 to her parents, Fred and Nellie (Powers) Gaskins. She had worked many years at the DAV where she retired from. She also held a cosmetologist license. She was a member of the Rosie Reds. She enjoyed clogging, was a good softball pitcher and ran the Ron Young Memorial Park in California, KY. Mary Lou was a member of the California United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Young Sr.She is survived by her husband, Charles Sparks. Children; Michael (Debbie) Young, Ronald (Georgina) Young, Ronda Hiller, Myra (Randy) Pollitt and Maria (Jeff) Klein. Brother, Bob Gaskins and sisters, Lola (Bob) Parker and Lela Buckler along with 14 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church, PO Box 5, California, KY 41007, Mentor Baptist Church, 3724 Smith Rd., Mentor, KY 41007, St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale-Milford Rd, Evendale, OH 45215 or Rosedale Green, 4250 Glenn Ave, Latonia, KY 41015.Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home, on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 from 12pm-3pm. Service will begin at 3pm. Burial will immediately follow in Grandview Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.