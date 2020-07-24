1/1
Mary Lou Young Sparks
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou (nee Gaskins) Young Sparks, 89, of California, KY passed away at Rosedale Green on July 23, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1931 to her parents, Fred and Nellie (Powers) Gaskins. She had worked many years at the DAV where she retired from. She also held a cosmetologist license. She was a member of the Rosie Reds. She enjoyed clogging, was a good softball pitcher and ran the Ron Young Memorial Park in California, KY. Mary Lou was a member of the California United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Young Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Sparks. Children; Michael (Debbie) Young, Ronald (Georgina) Young, Ronda Hiller, Myra (Randy) Pollitt and Maria (Jeff) Klein. Brother, Bob Gaskins and sisters, Lola (Bob) Parker and Lela Buckler along with 14 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church, PO Box 5, California, KY 41007, Mentor Baptist Church, 3724 Smith Rd., Mentor, KY 41007, St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale-Milford Rd, Evendale, OH 45215 or Rosedale Green, 4250 Glenn Ave, Latonia, KY 41015.

Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home, on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 from 12pm-3pm. Service will begin at 3pm. Burial will immediately follow in Grandview Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Service
03:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Burial
Grandview Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved