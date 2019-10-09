|
Mary Louise Cook
Fort Wright - Mary Louise Cook, 91, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at her residence in Fort Wright. She loved playing and watching golf, working on puzzles and traveling. The most important thing to her was spending time with her family and grandchildren. Mary Lou was also a member of St. Agnes Church. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Warren Cook (2010). Survivors included her sons, Robert (Diane) Cook of Ludlow, James (Marie) Cook of Edgewood, John (Amy) Cook of Erlanger; sister, Margaret (Frank) Osterman of Arizona; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00AM until the hour of mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM all in St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, Kentucky 41011. Interment in Mother of God Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, Kentucky 41011 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2019