Mary Louise (Schairbaum) Davis

Mary Louise (Schairbaum) Davis

Mary Louise (Schairbaum) Davis, age 90, passed away April 8, 2020. Born to parents Mary Francis (Wyatt) and Herbert John Schairbaum, April 20, 1929, in Dayton, Kentucky. She is survived by Malcolm, her husband of 67 years, along with three children, Kendrick Davis (Mike Kwan), Eric Davis (Tomomi Itaya), and Mary Katherine Crawford (David), and two grandchildren. Memorial service info at www.mldmemorial.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
