Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church
6474 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Goulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Goulding

Obituary Condolences

Mary Louise Goulding Obituary
Mary Louise Goulding

Cincinnati - Goulding, Mary Louise beloved wife of the late William T. Goulding. Loving mother of Thomas G. Brown (deceased), Robert R. Brown, Nancy L. Brown, Ellen C. Schelling and Debbie G. Goulding. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, several daughter in laws and many friends. Residence Cincinnati, Ohio. Age 93. Mary Louise had many talents and interests including: Christian Clowning, Wood Carving, Gardening, Photography and Tap Dancing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at T. P. White & Sons FH, 2050 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. A funeral service to be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10 AM at the Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. T. P. White & Sons serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now