Mary Louise Goulding
Cincinnati - Goulding, Mary Louise beloved wife of the late William T. Goulding. Loving mother of Thomas G. Brown (deceased), Robert R. Brown, Nancy L. Brown, Ellen C. Schelling and Debbie G. Goulding. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, several daughter in laws and many friends. Residence Cincinnati, Ohio. Age 93. Mary Louise had many talents and interests including: Christian Clowning, Wood Carving, Gardening, Photography and Tap Dancing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at T. P. White & Sons FH, 2050 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. A funeral service to be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10 AM at the Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. T. P. White & Sons serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 6, 2019