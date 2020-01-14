Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
825 Washington Ave
Newport, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
825 Washington Ave.
Newport, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Hebel


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary Louise Hebel Obituary
Mary Louise Hebel

Bellevue - Mary Louise (nee Pagan) Hebel , 88 of Bellevue, passed away on January 13, 2020. Mary was born October 23, 1931 in Bromley, KY to Walter and Edith (nee Kues) Pagan. Mary was a graduate of Our Lady of Providence, Newport. While her husband was serving in the Korean War, Mary prepared 1st aid kits for the soldiers. She was Past President of the St. Anthony's Mothers Club, coached volleyball at the Bellevue Vets. Mary loved being with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bo Hebel, and her daughter, Pam Terry. Mary is survived by her Daughters, Cindy Klein, and Paula (Darin) Hammond, Sons, Gary (Karen) Hebel, and Randall (Anne) Hebel, Brother, Wally (Terri) Pagan, 14 grandchildren, Joshua, Meredith, Samantha, Mike, Ryan, Brittney, Benjamin, Kyle, Bo, Carly, Koty, Luke, Hannah, and Sophie. Also several great grandchildren. Visitation will be 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -