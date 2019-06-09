Services
Cincinnati - Kemper, Mary Louise (nee Frank), devoted wife of the late Roger Kemper, loving mother of Ken (Kristy), Bill, Mary Kemper, cherished grandmother of Roger Chanin, Kyle Kemper and dear sister of Paul Frank, Grand Rapids MI. Mary was founding member of the Cincinnati Yoga Teachers Association, sharing yoga for 50 years. Passed away June 2, 2019 at the age of 88. Services to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Margaret Hall, or Mount St. Joseph. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
