Services
Moore & Parker Funeral Home
41 Hackett Ridge
Brooksville, KY 41004
(606) 735-2114
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of Christ of Alexandria
1054 Poplar Ridge Road
Alexandria, KY
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of Christ of Alexandria
1054 Poplar Ridge Road
Alexandria, KY
Burial
Following Services
Powersville Cemetery
Bracken County, KY
Mary Louise (Weezie) Mains


1931 - 2020
Mary Louise (Weezie) Mains Obituary
Mary Louise Mains (Weezie)

Alexandria - Mary Louise Mains (Weezie), age 88 of Alexandria, KY, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on July 21, 1931 in Bracken County, KY. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Hattie Rumford. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald W. Mains, two infant daughters Deborah and Diane, sisters Irene (Herbert) McKibben, Ruth (Paul) McKibben, brothers Harold Rumford and Herbert (Marjorie) Rumford. Survivors include her daughter Sandra Hurrelbrink, brother Wendell Rumford (Leila), many nieces and nephews, a host of friends and her little furry buddy Kirby. She grew up on a farm and would always reminisce about the good old days. She was a member of the Church of Christ of Alexandria. She was always willing to help and had a smile and kind word for everyone. She loved her church, family, and animals of all kinds. Her hobbies were fishing with her husband and brothers, traveling, cooking, reading, gardening, and crafting. She enjoyed watching and attending UK Wildcat basketball games and Reds games. She worked many years as a dental hygienist until she went to Cappel's in Cincinnati and became their floral designer. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to the time of service at 12:00 noon, March 18th, at the Church of Christ of Alexandria, 1054 Poplar Ridge Road, Alexandria, KY 41001, with Brother Bob Cannon officiating. Burial will take place at the Powersville Cemetery, Bracken County, Kentucky, following the service. Moore and Parker Funeral Home of Brooksville, Kentucky, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in Mary's name to the , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203, or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 51 Cavalier Blvd., Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042. Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
