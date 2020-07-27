1/1
Mary Louise Schoo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Schoo

Ft. Thomas - Mary Louise (Schneider) Schoo passed away peacefully on July 27th, at The Village @ Erlanger after a one month stay. She was born October 1, 1931 to the late John and Anna (Listerman) Schneider. She was a long-time member of St. Therese Parish and a past member of the St. Therese Mother's Club and Altar Society. Mary loved being a homemaker and caring for her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Schoo in 2004. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Linda) Schoo of Athens, AL, Kathy (Mark Hursey) Reinhart of Aurora, IN, Barb (Bill) Kopp of Erlanger & Lisa (Dave) Wormald of Ft. Thomas; 11 grandchildren: Allison, Danny, Kevin, Brian, Brittany, Billy, Katie, Kristi, Luke, Caroline & Noah; 11 great grandchildren and another on the way and sisters, Jean Daley, Mil Bertke & Marge Bertke. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 30th at St. Therese Church, Southgate. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are requested to St Therese Parish, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071. Online condolences may be given www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved