Mary Louise Wagner
Ft. Wright - Mary Louise Wagner (nee Roeding) 91 years of age of Ft. Wright passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning with her family by her side. Mary was the loving wife of the late Robert Joseph Wagner. Loving mother of Sally Hronek (Jim), Linda Flynn (Jim), Betsy Niemeyer (Duane), Laura Summe, Bob Wagner (Joani), Mike Wagner (Lisa), Patty Wagner, and the late Jan Kohls. Loving grandmother of eighteen and twenty-eight great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10:00 am at St. Agnes Church. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Covington Catholic High School 1600 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011 or Notre Dame Academy 1699 Hilton Drive, Park Hills, KY 41011 or Hospice of the Bluegrass 7388 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019