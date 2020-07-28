1/1
Mary Louise Wirthlin
Mary Louise Wirthlin

Cincinnati - Mary Louise Wirthlin passed on July 26, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving mother of Beth (Chris) Oechsel, Tom (Martine), Tricia and Scott (Lindsay); grandmother of Erin, Chris, Alex, Taylor, Sammy Jo, Carson and Tina; great-grandmother of Caden.

Services will be private. A live stream will be available starting at 11:00 AM at www.ssppcatholic.church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
