|
|
Mary Lynda Slamka-Richter
Monroe - Mary Lynda Slamka-Richter, 65 of Monroe, Ohio formerly of Covington, KY passed away on August 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. She worked several years for the Lakota Local School District. Lynda loved animals, renovating homes as well as interior decorating. She was loved by all and never met a stranger. Lynda remained extremely heroic during her 14 year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her Parents, David Mason Carnohan and Alice Laake Carnohan; Sister, Maureen McNeese and a Brother, David Carnohan. Lynda is survived by her Sons, Charles Slamka and Benjamin Slamka; Sisters, Sharon Owen and Pat Brosky; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at Holy Cross Church in Latonia, KY on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm. Inurnment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019