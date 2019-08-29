Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Clare Church
1443 Cedar Avenue
College Hill, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lynn (Traber) Wetzel

Add a Memory
Mary Lynn (Traber) Wetzel Obituary
Mary Lynn Wetzel (nee Traber)

Cincinnati - Beloved mother of George Stephen Wetzel and Cathy (Stefan) Rank. Loving grandmother of George Stuart Wetzel, Rebecca (Andrew) Lee, Alexandra and Daniela Rank. Great grandmother of Malaya and Liam Lee. Dear sister of Gail (Bill) Snyder, Joyce (the late Carl) Braun and Cheryl (Tom) Hodapp. Aunt of Jeff (Angela Buchanan) Snyder, Ken Snyder, LeAnne (Eric) Kuefler and Kate (Jimmie) Hatcher. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mary's long time caregiver Erreka Peterson. Mary Lynn passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Private visitation. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 12 noon, at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Avenue, College Hill, 45224. Masses in Mary's name would be appreciated. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now