Services
Visitation
Funeral service
Felicity - 88 Years old, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Wife of the late Donald "Don" Camery. She is survived by her Son: John William Camery. 2 Daughters: Marianne (John) Meyer and Amy (the late Moussa) Abdallah. 4 Grandchildren: Matthew Abdallah, Kristen Abdallah, John Abdallah and Betsy Meyer. Brother-In-Law: Tom Camery. Sister-In-Law: Brenda Camery. Late Parents: John and Hazel Boothby Edgington. 1 late Brother: John Edgington, Jr. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Member of the Felicity Christian Church and the Felicity Garden Club. Special thanks to her friends and staff at Mercy Health West Park. Funeral Services will be at the Felicity Christian Church, 847 St Rt 133, Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will also be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Memorials may be made to: Felicity Christian Church, PO Box 102, Felicity, Ohio 45120. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019
