MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Mary Galley
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Christ's Church Mason
5165 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ's Church Mason
5165 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
1924 - 2019
Mason, OH - (nee Smalley), passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Galley, Sr., devoted mother of Robert R. (Marilyn) Galley, Jr., Ronald (Leslie) Galley and the late Glenda Gay and Garry Galley; loving grandmother of Jason (Kelly) Galley, Gina Galley, Sherry (Brad) Henry, Shane Galley, Shawn Galley, Tyler Galley and the late Jessica Galley, dear sister of Sara "Jane" Reed, Raymond (Norma) Smalley and the late Earl Smalley. Visitation on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:30 AM at Christ's Church Mason, 5165 Western Row Road, Mason, OH 45040. Memorial donations to the or . For details or to send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019
