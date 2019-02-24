|
Mary M. Grimes
Burlington - Mary M. Grimes (nee Rauch), age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Charles W. Grimes. She is also preceded in death by her sons, Charles E. Grimes and Dallas D. Grimes; as well as her brothers, Elben Rauch, Jake Rauch II., Jim Rauch and her sister, Joyce Wininger. Left to mourn her passing are her sons, Bruce W. Grimes (Linda Mae), Dennis L. Grimes (Barbara), Brad J. Grimes (Margaret), Val D. Grimes (Brenda), and Kirk M. Grimes (Kimberly); as well as 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren all of whom she loved dearly. Mary was a proud homemaker and assisted her husband in the ownership and operation of Grimes Construction. Mary and her late husband enjoyed traveling the country in their RV and they spent 21 years living in Bonita Springs, Fl. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Services will follow at 1 PM. Entombment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Oh. Memorial donations may be left in Mary's honor to any , , or to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019