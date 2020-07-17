1/
Mary M. Heroux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. Heroux

Mary Heroux (nee Hensler), age 83, passed away peacefully Saturday July 11th. Preceded in death by her husband Mike Heroux, three brothers and two sisters. Survived by her twin sister and best friend Marge (the late Jerry) Bleh.

Awesome mother of Michelle (Chris) Maxwell, Mindy (Tim) Scully, Michael David, Matt (Shannon), Melissa (Mark) Weber and Maureen Heroux. Grandmother of Sydney Maxwell; Tom (Nicki), Lindsey (Chris) and Rob Scully; Whitney (Matt) Krumpelbeck, Mike (Kristy) Heroux, Lauren Whitton (Tyler Wilson); Nicole and Christopher Weber. Great Grandmother of Ryleigh, Addison, Stella, Charlotte, Olivia and Cameron. She absolutely adored all of them and they gave her great joy. She was an Aunt to many and loved by all who knew her. She found strength in the love of her children and their families.

The way she lived her life - with utmost integrity and silent sacrifice - was an incredible example for us. She was generous, supportive and unselfish, and always put other people before herself. Even though she is gone, she has left a legacy of love, courage and perseverance. The ways she touched our lives will remain with us forever.

A celebration of her life will take place once gatherings due to Covid restrictions are lifted. Donations may be made in her honor to the Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund, 5400 Kennedy Ave., Cincinnati 45213 or the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved