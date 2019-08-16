Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Creek Rd.
Sharonville, OH
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Princeton Rd.
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. "Mitzi" Jones


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary M. "Mitzi" Jones Obituary
Mary "Mitzi" M. Jones

Springdale - Mary "Mitzi" M. Jones, age 88, joined her husband, Virgil, in eternal life on Aug. 12, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of her family and the support of her many friends the day she died in her home in Springdale, OH under the care of Hospice.

Mitzi was born in Hamilton, OH in 1930 and raised her family on a small farm in Liberty Township, where she was an adopted aunt to all the neighborhood kids. She loved gardening, especially roses and grew test roses for Jackson & Perkins. Mitzi was very active in Lakota Schools in support of her children. She loved sports like her father, Joe, and was a great fan of the University of Notre Dame and the Cincinnati Reds. She travelled the world with Dad to awesome places like Cairo, Beirut, and Lagos.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Virgil, her brother, Leo Pogatsch, and her parents, Joe and Rose Pogatsch. Her memory will be forever cherished by her daughters Rosie (Jerry) Baker, Donna (Bill) Lott, Theresa (Tom Jensen) Jones and her son Roy Jones; grandchildren, Michelle (Frank) Marino, Amy (Joe) Schmidt, Samantha and Megan Jensen; great-grandchildren Dylan Marino and Ava Schmidt; loving, lifelong friends Jo Schlembach and Jean Fetherland; and her many friends from Notre Dame Catholic High School, Liberty Township, Walden Ponds, and Maple Knoll.

Visitation Monday, 6 to 8 pm, at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, Pershing Ave., Hamilton OH. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10 am, at St. Michael Church, Creek Rd., Sharonville OH. Burial Tuesday, 12 noon, at Rose Hill Burial Park, Princeton Rd., Hamilton OH. Memorials can be made to the Freestore Foodbank, 1141 Central Parkway, PO Box 692216, Cincinnati, OH 45269-2216. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now