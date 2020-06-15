Mary M. Riemann
Indian Hill - Mary M. (nee Clambaneva) 84 of Indian Hill, passed away Friday June 12, 2020. Loving mother of Dr. Christopher (Blanca) and Alexander (Maria). Loving grandmother of Jonathan, Justin, Nathaniel, Michelle and Alexander. Cherished sister of James (Stephanie) and George Clambaneva and the late Evangeline and Constantine Clambaneva. Loving aunti and cousin. Cherished friend to William Thomas. Mary was an extraordinary person who lived an extraordinary life. She spoke 7 languages. Born to Denis and Catherine (nee Anastasiades) Clambaneva in Alexandria, Egypt January 6, 1936, she was the oldest of five siblings. She married Prof. Demitri Calogera during the Egyptian revolution in 1953 and was widowed young. She started a new life with her loving family in Melbourne, Australia in 1961, received a degree in fashion design from the Elly Lukas School of Elegance, and started a successful fashion design business. She married Matthias W. Riemann (from Breslau, Germany) in January,1964. They moved to New Zealand in 1965 where she worked as a fashion designer. They moved to Erlangen, Germany in 1966, had their son Christopher, and emigrated to Edison, N.J. USA in 1972 where they had their son Alexander. She was a successful co-owner of their family real estate business, DeSilas Realty and worked tirelessly realizing the American dream even obtaining a patent (#D336700) for a household idea she manufactured, marketed and distributed within her own successful startup company, Marie Seule Enterprises. She studied psychology & social work and avidly volunteered her time in the Middlesex County department of social services. In 1992 she moved to Raleigh, N.C. received a degree from the Sheffield School of Interior Design and developed her own exclusive custom wedding apparel business, Mary's at Cameron Village. In August of 2005, she moved to Cincinnati, Ohio and retired as a loving grandmother. Our beloved Mary loved fiercely and deeply and was a tireless advocate for her beliefs which were always rooted in passion and love for her family. She was the beginning of a legacy in America which is sure to endure. She will be missed. Services will be observed privately by the family with burial at Hopewell Cemetery in Montgomery, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the endowed "Riemann Family Scholarship" through the John Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/eng) or by telephone at 410-516-4632. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Indian Hill - Mary M. (nee Clambaneva) 84 of Indian Hill, passed away Friday June 12, 2020. Loving mother of Dr. Christopher (Blanca) and Alexander (Maria). Loving grandmother of Jonathan, Justin, Nathaniel, Michelle and Alexander. Cherished sister of James (Stephanie) and George Clambaneva and the late Evangeline and Constantine Clambaneva. Loving aunti and cousin. Cherished friend to William Thomas. Mary was an extraordinary person who lived an extraordinary life. She spoke 7 languages. Born to Denis and Catherine (nee Anastasiades) Clambaneva in Alexandria, Egypt January 6, 1936, she was the oldest of five siblings. She married Prof. Demitri Calogera during the Egyptian revolution in 1953 and was widowed young. She started a new life with her loving family in Melbourne, Australia in 1961, received a degree in fashion design from the Elly Lukas School of Elegance, and started a successful fashion design business. She married Matthias W. Riemann (from Breslau, Germany) in January,1964. They moved to New Zealand in 1965 where she worked as a fashion designer. They moved to Erlangen, Germany in 1966, had their son Christopher, and emigrated to Edison, N.J. USA in 1972 where they had their son Alexander. She was a successful co-owner of their family real estate business, DeSilas Realty and worked tirelessly realizing the American dream even obtaining a patent (#D336700) for a household idea she manufactured, marketed and distributed within her own successful startup company, Marie Seule Enterprises. She studied psychology & social work and avidly volunteered her time in the Middlesex County department of social services. In 1992 she moved to Raleigh, N.C. received a degree from the Sheffield School of Interior Design and developed her own exclusive custom wedding apparel business, Mary's at Cameron Village. In August of 2005, she moved to Cincinnati, Ohio and retired as a loving grandmother. Our beloved Mary loved fiercely and deeply and was a tireless advocate for her beliefs which were always rooted in passion and love for her family. She was the beginning of a legacy in America which is sure to endure. She will be missed. Services will be observed privately by the family with burial at Hopewell Cemetery in Montgomery, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the endowed "Riemann Family Scholarship" through the John Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/eng) or by telephone at 410-516-4632. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.