Mary M. (Wermuth) Schmidt

Mary M. (Wermuth) Schmidt Obituary
Mary M. Schmidt (nee Wermuth)

Mt. Washington - Mary M. Schmidt (nee Wermuth) beloved wife of Robert L. Schmidt devoted mother of Diane (Mike) Farley, Robert (Nancy) Schmidt, Steven (Cindy) Schmidt, Nancy Schmidt, John (Lisa) Schmidt, Mary (Jack) Ramsey, and Amy (Leonard) Zeh, dear sister of Paul (Genell) Wermuth, also survived by 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Died Dec. 7, 2019. Age 91 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Thur. Dec. 12, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9-10:30 AM. Memorials to or . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
