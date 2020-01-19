|
|
Mary M. Schmutte
Cincinnati - Mary (nee Maegley), 93, died peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Schmutte. Devoted mother of Michael (Sandra) Schmutte, Gregory (Ellen) Schmutte, Susan (Daniel) Klett and Nancy (Timothy) Bockerstette. Proud grandmother of Wendy (Alex) Santantonio, Eric Schmutte, Brian (Kristin Boyle) Schmutte, Kyle Schmutte, Alison (Kurt) Shimala, Caroline (Jimmy) Binsbacher, Bethany (fiancé Gabe Kimble) Klett, Julia (Robert) Mueller and Nicholas (Haleigh White) Bockerstette. Great-grandmother of 6 with a 7th on the way. Dear sister of the late Wendel (Marilyn) Maegley. Mary was a graduate of the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:30 am until funeral mass at 10:30 am at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd. Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio Foundation, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243 or the ., Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020