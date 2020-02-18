|
|
Mary M. Thran
Cincinnati - Mary Margaret Thran, "Sweetie" beloved wife of the late Elmer Thran, survived by her step-son (Paul) C. (Ruth Ann) Thran and several Seigla cousins. passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at age 99, Visitation will be at Good Shepherd Church, Friday February 21, 2020 from 10:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon.The Thran and Seigla Families would like to thank all the Caregivers at the Lodge Care Center and Southwest Hospice for their loving care of Sweetie these past few years. Memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Church. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020