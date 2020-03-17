|
MARY M. WIDENER
Cincinnati - Mary M. Widener, 74 of Cincinnati, OH went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2020. She was born December 15, 1945 in Straight Creek, KY, the youngest Daughter of the late Myrtle and Henry Widener. Mary was preceded in death by her Siblings; Brothers: Ralph, Corum, Jay, Ken, Curtis, Okes, and Loy. Sisters: Anna, Aggie, Lucy, Minnie and Sarah. Mary will be laid to rest at Hughes Chapel Cemetery on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to our country's circumstances, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Mary's honor to: , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or www.hospiceofcincinnati.org. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020