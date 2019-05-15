Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kingcade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Magdalen Ludwig Kingcade

Obituary Condolences

Mary Magdalen Ludwig Kingcade Obituary
Mary Magdalen Ludwig Kingcade

Alexandria - Mary Magdalen Ludwig Kingcade, 98, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at The Seasons At Alexandria. Mary, known as "Maggie" to her friends, was born in Coldwater, Ohio to the late Harry B. and Stella M. Wehr. During her life Maggie was a member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church and volunteered at Second Time Around Thrift Shop of St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Maggie is preceded in death by her first husband A. Guy Ludwig, second husband Rufus M. Kingcade, sisters Lillian Goetz and Pauline Rimer, brothers Virgil and Robert Wehr, and sons-in-law Jerry Davis, Thomas Seitz, and Fred Rauen. She is survived by her children Patricia (Roger) Ginn, Mary Davis, Linda Seitz Rauen, and Thomas Ludwig; grandchildren Amanda Bonhaus, Jason Ginn, Christine Duggins, Lisa Genidy, Carol Backus, Nina Montgomery, Erin DeSantis, and Patrick, Andy, and Chris Seitz; and 15 great-grandchildren. Maggie's children offer their sincere and heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of The Seasons for the tireless love and care shown their mother all these years. Visitation will be held Friday, May 17 from 11am until 12pm at Mary Queen of Heaven Church. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 12pm. Interment will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now