Mary Magdalen Ludwig Kingcade
Alexandria - Mary Magdalen Ludwig Kingcade, 98, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at The Seasons At Alexandria. Mary, known as "Maggie" to her friends, was born in Coldwater, Ohio to the late Harry B. and Stella M. Wehr. During her life Maggie was a member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church and volunteered at Second Time Around Thrift Shop of St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Maggie is preceded in death by her first husband A. Guy Ludwig, second husband Rufus M. Kingcade, sisters Lillian Goetz and Pauline Rimer, brothers Virgil and Robert Wehr, and sons-in-law Jerry Davis, Thomas Seitz, and Fred Rauen. She is survived by her children Patricia (Roger) Ginn, Mary Davis, Linda Seitz Rauen, and Thomas Ludwig; grandchildren Amanda Bonhaus, Jason Ginn, Christine Duggins, Lisa Genidy, Carol Backus, Nina Montgomery, Erin DeSantis, and Patrick, Andy, and Chris Seitz; and 15 great-grandchildren. Maggie's children offer their sincere and heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of The Seasons for the tireless love and care shown their mother all these years. Visitation will be held Friday, May 17 from 11am until 12pm at Mary Queen of Heaven Church. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 12pm. Interment will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 15, 2019