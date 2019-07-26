Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mains
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Mains


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Mains Obituary
Mary Mains

Butler - Mary J. Mains (nee Vanlandingham), 92 of Butler, KY, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. She was born May 27, 1927 in Butler, KY to her late parents, Earl and Myrtle Vanlandingham. Mary retired after working 34 years at St. Luke Hospital. Mary was a member of Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bealie Mains and a daughter Connie Stull. Mary is survived by six children: Brenda Mayfield, William David Mains, Jeff Mains, Roger Mains, Lisa Rauch and Mark Mains; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Services at the convenience of the family. Interment in the Peach Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church, 5793 KY-154, Butler, KY 41006 Alexandria Funeral Home in charge arrangements. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now