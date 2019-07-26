|
|
Mary Mains
Butler - Mary J. Mains (nee Vanlandingham), 92 of Butler, KY, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. She was born May 27, 1927 in Butler, KY to her late parents, Earl and Myrtle Vanlandingham. Mary retired after working 34 years at St. Luke Hospital. Mary was a member of Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bealie Mains and a daughter Connie Stull. Mary is survived by six children: Brenda Mayfield, William David Mains, Jeff Mains, Roger Mains, Lisa Rauch and Mark Mains; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Services at the convenience of the family. Interment in the Peach Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church, 5793 KY-154, Butler, KY 41006 Alexandria Funeral Home in charge arrangements. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019