Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin's Church
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Martin's Church
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Alley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret Alley


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary Margaret Alley Obituary
Mary Margaret Alley

Cheviot - "MiMi". Daughter of the late Bream and Stella (Orschell) Alley, sister of the late George Alley. Life time member of St. Martin of Tours Church and resident of Cheviot, Ohio. Mary was a devoted employee of Abrams Insurance Agency until retirement. She loved square dancing, volunteering and helping friends in need. Mary was a life long friend of the late Peg and Bill Day and daughter Caroline Dreyer, Al and Carol Heidkamp. Also survived by many friends and relatives. Visitation Thursday, May 9, from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Martin's Church (Cheviot). Burial St. Aloysius Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Assoc. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now