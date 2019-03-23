|
Mary Margaret "Peggy" Kenkel
Edgewood - Mary Margaret "Peggy" Kenkel, 82, of Edgewood, KY died peacefully at her home on March 21, 2019 at 4:20am. Being the strong-willed woman she was ~ a normal obituary would never do. This spunky mother of 8 lived her life on her own terms. Hardly the typical Mom, Grandma or Great-Grandma - she loved her sportscars, parties, tattoos and of course breaking the rules. She adored her dogs, her junk food, online shopping but most of all she loved her children. Her family was the love of her life and her generous and giving heart could not be outdone. Peggy was definitely an amazing, unforgettable woman who will be missed by many.
Peggy was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Berheit, Rich Berheit, and Mike Berheit as well as her grandson, Chase Dudderar and her great-grandson, Michaelangelo Wesdorp. She is survived by her children, Kathy (John) Caldon, Dan (Ginny) Kenkel, Scot (Martha Lee) Kenkel, Diane (Jeff) Steffen, Connie "Bambi" Morgan, Robin (Jason) Welch, Angie (Chris) Dudderar, and Jennifer Kenkel and her brother, Jim (Beth) Berheit. Peggy also leaves behind her 25 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The Memorial will be on held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Pius X, 480 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY. The visitation will begin at 4:00pm, a Time of Remembrance at 6:45pm with a Christian Memorial Mass to begin promptly at 7:00pm. A reception will be held in Milligan Hall directly following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a or to Cincinnati Children's Hospital via online at https://giving.cincinnatichildrens.org or by mail: P.O. Box 5202 Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202 or to Donate Life America via online at https://www.donatelife.net or by mail: Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019