Mary Martha Yee
Cincinnati - Mary Martha Yee, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Yee, loving mother of Jennifer (Erick) Greber, Michelle (Matt) Louis, Ann (Rebecca) Yee, Ben (Heather) Yee, Will (Jenna) Yee. Cherished Grandma to Gracie, Jack, Nick, Will, Kai, Evie, Quinn and Keagan. Dear sister of Barb (late Joe) Williams, Jeanne (Jim) Frede, Dick (Barb) Naltner, late Miriam Naltner, sister-in-law of Hope (Maurice) Lee, late Joseph (Catherine) Yee, late William Yee. Also survived by many fantastic nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Marty was a graduate of Seton High School and Mount St. Joseph. She proudly served as a nurse during the Vietnam War, honorably discharged from the US Navy with a rank of Lieutenant. Her last duty assignment was the USS Breckinridge. After leaving the service, she continued to dedicate her life to caring for others. As a nurse she served at multiple hospitals and health agencies throughout the city. As a community leader she was involved with youth groups, scouts, St. Ignatius parish and her children's schools. Together with Ben, Marty participated in charitable work throughout the city such as Meals on Wheels. In her last 20 years, her passion was focused on her role as a caregiver for her husband, and her work with Stephen Ministry at St. Ignatius.
Throughout her 80 years on this earth, she influenced the lives of countless others, breaking down barriers, and always standing up for what she thought was right. She was generous to everyone, the first person to jump up to help, a gutsy lady, outspoken, fearless, and loving above all else.
Due to COVID, a 'Car Procession Memorial' will be held on Tuesday, July 14th from 9am - 10:30am at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 North Bend Road, 45247. A Car Procession Memorial is an opportunity for those to pay their respects while remaining in their cars. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
or the military organization of your choice.
) for more information.