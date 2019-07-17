Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Maxwell

Add a Memory
Mary Maxwell Obituary
Mary Maxwell

Cincinnati - Maxwell, Mary F. (nee Jansing) Beloved wife of the late John H. Maxwell. Loving mother of John L. (Linda), Robert J., Carol, Jean, Laura, and Marian Maxwell. Dear grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 18. Dear sister of Dorothy Inderhees and the late Robert H. Jansing and Ann Cherry. Mary was a Seton High School and Mt. St. Joseph University graduate. Passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation Saturday July 20, 2019 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 2852 Rosebud Dr. Cincinnati, OH.45238. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish or . www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now