Mary Mender

Miamiville - Mary Gerard "Geri" Mender, 69, went to be with her Lord on September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Shelly A. Mender; Loving mother of Kyle A. Mender and Natalie G. Mender (David); Doting grandmother of Hudson O. Slater and Margaux E. Slater. Also survived by mother Mary Turpin Gerard Cone, brother Stephen K. Cone (Meg) and sister Marguerite "Midge" Denker (Randy) and several beloved nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by father, Henry S. Cone. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to commemorate her passion for working with children. Services private.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
